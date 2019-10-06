Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $550,098; As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, Holder Farmers Trust Co Lowered Holding by $5.82 Million

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 92.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,525 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 49,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 1.05 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 116,371 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.62M, down from 117,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 340,300 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $459.92M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 48,185 shares to 90,234 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Twin Cap Management Incorporated holds 99,680 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,700 shares. Holderness Investments has 8,285 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma has 7.38M shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 24,357 shares. Jennison Ltd Company reported 83,758 shares. 6,260 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Stifel Corp reported 107,109 shares. Assetmark accumulated 2,379 shares. Westfield Capital Commerce LP reported 1.54 million shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Com Inc has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.32 million shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co reported 34 shares. House Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 2,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 199,092 were accumulated by Jennison Ltd Liability Co. Hrt Finance Lc holds 31,966 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id has 103,367 shares. 124 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Blackrock has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 433 shares. Veritable Lp owns 2,471 shares. Alps reported 6,852 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Com reported 35,524 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,912 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Vaughan Nelson Management LP stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $328.61 million for 27.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

