Provident Investment Management Has Raised Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding By $1.44 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut By $25.43 Million Its Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Brixmor Property Group (BRX) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.41 million shares as Brixmor Property Group (BRX)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 7.64M shares with $140.42M value, down from 9.06 million last quarter. Brixmor Property Group now has $5.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 182,530 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX)

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 11,285 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 205,818 shares with $26.36 million value, up from 194,533 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 46,706 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 17.86% above currents $117.94 stock price. Signature Bank had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Monday, March 25 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of SBNY in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush downgraded the shares of SBNY in report on Wednesday, May 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 1,700 shares to 6,400 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 13,397 shares and now owns 576,121 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 32,003 shares to 78,583 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) stake by 17,294 shares and now owns 104,911 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) was raised too.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity. $138,750 worth of stock was bought by Taylor James M Jr on Friday, August 16.