Provident Investment Management Has Raised Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position by $4.26 Million; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Valuation Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Upped Stake by $423,108

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 9,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,243 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 17,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, up from 488,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. Chersi Robert J had bought 2,200 shares worth $101,734 on Wednesday, January 30. 45,724 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $2.17M were sold by Roessner Karl A.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,974 shares to 18,541 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) by 11,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,227 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,599 shares to 282,137 shares, valued at $33.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,500 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).