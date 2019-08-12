Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $835,450 as Valuation Rose; Comcast (CMCSA) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 117,874 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.31 million, down from 120,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $352.16. About 239,403 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 22,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 11.36 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.18 million, up from 11.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 13.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares to 380,377 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sarasotaâ€™s Roper to acquire Pennsylvania company in $1.6B all-cash transaction – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tampa Bay public companiesâ€™ stocks take a hit as China trade tensions intensify – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.69 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,758 are owned by Agf Invs America. 664 were reported by Advisory Rech. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 409 shares. 1,695 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated accumulated 4.89% or 19,050 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests invested in 0.01% or 3,898 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 2,113 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 770 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has 2,296 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 24,297 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Investment Group Llc holds 5,000 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,950 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate reported 200,894 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 6,012 shares to 225,983 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 18,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,668 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Comcast expands Internet Essentials to more low-income households – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Roku Stock Will Be an Unstoppable Behemoth for This Key Reason – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Comcast – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Incorporated owns 63,214 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Iberiabank, Louisiana-based fund reported 6,066 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10.79 million shares. Moreover, James Inv Rech has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2,556 shares. Homrich Berg holds 34,777 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 680 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Salem Invest Counselors invested in 37,964 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Holderness Invs holds 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 33,930 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.67% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 56,316 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,331 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd holds 0.02% or 7,648 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc holds 3.22% or 344,572 shares.