Provident Investment Management Has Lowered By $1.18 Million Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake; Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Ing Groep N V (ING) Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 3.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 49,184 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 1.29 million shares with $31.81M value, down from 1.34 million last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $7.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 296,969 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Ing Groep N V (ING) stake by 30.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 314,672 shares as Ing Groep N V (ING)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 1.34M shares with $15.53 million value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Ing Groep N V now has $41.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.74M shares traded. ING Grcp N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/05/2018 – ING Groep 1Q Net Profit +7.2%; Boosted by Loan Growth, Lower Risk Costs; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian Gold Miner Polyus Gets $70 Mln Credit Line From ING; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN REPEATS BANK UNDERESTIMATED COMMOTION RE CEO PAY; 16/05/2018 – ING Life Insurance (079440.KS): Interest Margin And Mortality Margin Lift 1Q18; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s 50% pay rise

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 35,274 shares to 2.75 million valued at $216.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 195,438 shares and now owns 4.14M shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 the insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499. Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was made by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com owns 154,870 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 29,352 shares. 470,574 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.76 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mufg Americas Corp owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3,665 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 276,233 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability. Cardinal Capital reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.37% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cls Investments Ltd Com holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 16.77 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.