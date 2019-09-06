Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $4.26 Million as Market Value Rose; Caymus Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 377,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 710,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 332,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 4.28 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 572,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, up from 488,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 1.28M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,662 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services: Will The Spin-Off Unlock Value? Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Company holds 94,615 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 275 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 160,708 shares. 6,086 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Lc. Aqr Ltd Liability stated it has 561,257 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluemar Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 13,439 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 158,300 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Boston Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 44,210 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Asset One invested in 259 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Comm Lp holds 860,101 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 451,935 shares. Three Peaks Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Marathon Ptnrs Equity Management Lc holds 0.57% or 25,000 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil & Gas eyes 35% capex cut, 11% production increase for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Surged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CARRIZO OIL MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ CRZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.