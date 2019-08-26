Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding; Information Services Group (III) Sellers Increased By 8.02% Their Shorts

Information Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:III) had an increase of 8.02% in short interest. III’s SI was 219,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.02% from 203,200 shares previously. With 85,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Information Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:III)’s short sellers to cover III’s short positions. The SI to Information Services Group Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock increased 6.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 28,296 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Rev $66.6M; 16/04/2018 – ISG Announces Finalists for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 09/03/2018 – ISG Invites Nominations for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 17.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 83,490 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 572,088 shares with $29.35 million value, up from 488,598 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 465,228 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 1.82M shares. 13,048 are held by Cipher Lp. Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 36,058 were accumulated by American Gru. Corsair Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 10,955 shares. New York-based Prelude Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 370 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1,517 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 591 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 928 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp accumulated 0.03% or 6,581 shares. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 23,612 shares. Crescent Park Lp invested 6.12% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 24,116 shares to 7,116 valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 13,397 shares and now owns 576,121 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $206,902 activity. The insider Berger David E. bought $7,612. Lavieri Todd D. also bought $50,490 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares. CONNORS MICHAEL P bought $148,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Information Services Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P invested in 0% or 120,140 shares. 3,161 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Axa, France-based fund reported 154,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 5,591 shares. Creative Planning holds 55,095 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 56,021 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 15,880 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 56,120 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 223,300 shares. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 280,131 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group has $6.5 highest and $5.25 lowest target. $5.92’s average target is 120.90% above currents $2.68 stock price. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 8.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $125.42 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 27.63 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.