Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Air Lease (AL) Stake; Evercore Wealth Management Has Upped Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 86,526 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 910,213 shares with $31.27M value, up from 823,687 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 510,240 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 3.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 12,568 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 418,918 shares with $73.74 million value, up from 406,350 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $120.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $188.93. About 2.00M shares traded or 12.35% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 137,477 shares to 11,857 valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 94,500 shares and now owns 98,500 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 13,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 742,824 are held by Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Com has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Petrus Com Lta has invested 0.06% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New Amsterdam Prns Limited Co Ny accumulated 22,315 shares or 0.28% of the stock. James Incorporated reported 21,492 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 156,768 shares. Capital Invsts reported 3.63 million shares. Selz Cap Limited Com reported 7.84% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 85,720 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 858,040 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 18,128 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $182 target in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $194 target.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 8,886 shares to 6,400 valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) stake by 26,139 shares and now owns 301,647 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.46% or 931,474 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.59% of the stock. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,809 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Profund Advsr Llc owns 11,951 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,047 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 2,821 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 5,178 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 7,998 shares. Eastern Bancorp reported 1,824 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,386 were reported by Guyasuta Investment Advsrs. Independent Franchise Prns Llp accumulated 3.38 million shares. 6,279 are held by Intrust National Bank Na. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 0.08% or 1,543 shares.