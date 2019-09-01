Provident Investment Management Has Increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $369,915; As Cooper Cos (COO) Market Valuation Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Trimmed Its Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 257,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 5.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 billion, down from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $18.84 during the last trading session, reaching $309.75. About 768,763 shares traded or 168.40% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 5,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 380,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73 million, up from 374,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco has 220 shares. Adirondack Commerce holds 0.15% or 3,255 shares. Bath Savings Tru reported 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Summit Securities Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Barnett Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 250 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). State Bank invested 0.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 3.69 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 6,657 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co reported 0.92% stake. 79,537 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.43% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 821,389 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.45% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,672 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,599 shares to 282,137 shares, valued at $33.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,614 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Cooper Cos. (COO) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE COO: More companies are ‘exploring the direct listing route’ – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “CooperVision Leads The Charge For Healthier Contact Lenses And A Healthier Planet – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/29: (SEAC) (AMBA) (MSGN) Higher (ULTA) (AOBC) (COO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 570,559 shares to 19.58M shares, valued at $714.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 49,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).