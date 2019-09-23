Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by $480,822 as Market Value Rose; S Squared Technology Has Increased Its Egain Cor (EGAN) Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1,605 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 5,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 1.10M shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Egain Cor (EGAN) by 745.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 111,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 126,801 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 67,297 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $448,273 activity. SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of stock.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,540 shares to 237,450 shares, valued at $33.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 126.35 million shares or 0.80% more from 125.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff And Phelps Inv Management reported 1.00M shares stake. First Citizens Savings Bank reported 20,859 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Associate has 0.22% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 55,600 shares. Brookstone Mgmt invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Fincl Architects accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company holds 6,761 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Management Inc invested 0.02% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 5,166 were reported by Bb&T. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Company reported 1,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.05% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 111,046 shares. West Oak Cap Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 175 shares. Hightower Advsrs owns 13,051 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Kbc Nv owns 0.1% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 98,511 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 24,372 shares.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DTE resource plan undervalues renewables, stakeholders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94 million for 16.13 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “eGain Makes Disruptive, Free Chatbot Offer for Upcoming London Conference – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cloudera (CLDR) Q4 Loss Widens, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “eGain Corporation (EGAN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “eGain to Participate in ROTH London Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for September – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 63,590 shares to 65,100 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,821 shares, and cut its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 0.62% less from 23.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Comm owns 5,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 108,503 shares. Spark Investment Management Ltd holds 0.02% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) or 40,400 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 14,452 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,998 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 685,918 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 248,428 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 1.71 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated stated it has 91,856 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 3,661 shares. Moreover, S Squared Technologies Lc has 0.77% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 17,588 shares. 20,407 are held by Barclays Public Limited Co.