Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) as Shares Rose; Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake by $321,860

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $240.83. About 48,926 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 31,075 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 33,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.89. About 175,954 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 1,115 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 0.02% or 7,932 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 24,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 69,436 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Legal & General Public Limited owns 172,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hemenway Lc stated it has 1,025 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Stevens Lp accumulated 2,917 shares. Capital Inv Ser Of America has invested 2.27% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Valley Natl Advisers reported 29 shares. Profit Investment Limited reported 14,853 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,274 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49,518 shares to 429,895 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr A.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.68 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Inc stated it has 9,659 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 0.53% or 8,812 shares. Ghp Advsrs reported 23,947 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.14% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 1St Source Bankshares owns 23,632 shares. 1.37M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd holds 0.15% or 13,634 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.07% or 880,411 shares. First National Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown reported 30,065 shares. Parthenon Limited has 1,535 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 157 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Co has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Company holds 3,563 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.