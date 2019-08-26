Provident Investment Management Has Cut Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Omnicom Group (OMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,450 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 117,874 shares with $40.31 million value, down from 120,324 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $347.25. About 100,745 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 271 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 237 sold and reduced stakes in Omnicom Group Inc.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.64 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd. holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. for 2.00 million shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 91,013 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Professional Advisory Services Inc has 2.71% invested in the company for 184,714 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 2.58% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 415,661 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $16.56 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.30 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.