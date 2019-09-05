Provident Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Stock Price Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Position in Intel (INTC) by $2.45 Million

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 136,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 2,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 139,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 255,858 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 46,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 523,031 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09M, down from 569,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.08. About 9.96M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23M for 24.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

