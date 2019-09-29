Provident Investment Management Has Boosted Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position by $2.91 Million as Share Price Declined; As Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Stock Rose, Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Trimmed Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 88,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 726,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03 million, up from 638,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 420,067 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN)

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 2.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 198,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469,000, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 10.84M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Millennium Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,137 shares. First Personal Svcs has 108 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 25,700 shares. Polar Llp owns 75,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 149,732 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 23,200 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 79,877 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 41,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,577 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 8.19 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 27,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Parametric Associate Limited accumulated 0% or 160,784 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 90,000 shares.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,786 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AKS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 51,025 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 385,224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc holds 200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 30,376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 3,118 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). 14,522 were accumulated by Quantbot Limited Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Cetera Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). The Illinois-based Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 255,707 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 1.75 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 485,955 shares.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hold Off On AK Steel – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AK Steel Stock Jumped 10% Monday – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AK Steel Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wait for a Recession to Hit Before Buying U.S. Steel Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AKS’s profit will be $22.15M for 8.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.