Provident Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $352,412; Valuation Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 20,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 237,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.16M, up from 216,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 06/03/2018 – Josh Kosman: Broadcom’s CFO says it will walk if it does not win all six Qualcomm director spots; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Co holds 15,978 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Cap Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,990 shares. Saturna Cap Corp invested in 834,882 shares. Westfield Cap Communications Limited Partnership stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 39,864 shares stake. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 60,588 shares. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership holds 2.41% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 16.99M shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny has 7,570 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 9,062 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 6,207 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,717 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc invested 0.37% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 29,241 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Serv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,130 shares. Somerset Group Limited Liability Company reported 14,525 shares stake. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 2.81% stake. 8,535 were reported by Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 200 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Hulzen Asset Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,494 shares. Addison Cap Com invested 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 62,783 were reported by Profund Advsr Ltd Liability. Wright Serv holds 1.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,766 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity owns 124,901 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lincoln Natl Corporation holds 0.13% or 24,687 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.1% stake. Hartwell J M Lp owns 3,271 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,086 shares to 335,829 shares, valued at $58.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,497 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).