Provident Investment Management Has Boosted Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $7.42 Million; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Its Coca (KO) Holding by $1.19 Million; Share Price Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 17,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 49,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08 million, up from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $425.33. About 871,145 shares traded or 76.49% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Robots to Lead Its New Active Sector ETFs; 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a a critical BlackRock priority; 13/04/2018 – BlackRock hiked CEO Larry Fink’s pay by 9 percent in 2017 -filing; 29/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Cos Buys Into Mortgage Advice Bureau; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Net $1.09B; 05/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 15/05/2018 – Islamic finance feels heat from $700 mln Dana sukuk saga; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,254 shares to 45,861 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,874 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors holds 0.04% or 2,414 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru holds 5,585 shares. Sei Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,620 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Inv Associates Llc has invested 1.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 8,000 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Kdi Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 2.3% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Schwartz Invest Counsel stated it has 1.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Com reported 2,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 31,449 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 3,012 shares. Franklin Resource owns 683,086 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advisors accumulated 22,046 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora accumulated 11,992 shares or 1.83% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,967 are held by Lincoln Natl Corp. Johnson Counsel stated it has 1.01M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Raymond James Assocs owns 6.63M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Community Bank & Trust Na holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 125,870 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 7,453 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc holds 142,725 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.01% or 263,326 shares in its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd, a California-based fund reported 792,522 shares. Eqis Cap accumulated 0.04% or 10,898 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 5,989 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 16,167 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 244,809 shares to 648,732 shares, valued at $72.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN).