Provident Investment Management Has Boosted By $369,915 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Sentiment Is 1.83

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 5,691 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 380,377 shares with $24.73 million value, up from 374,686 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $80.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead

The stock increased 5.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 60,854 shares traded or 56.16% up from the average. ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) has declined 12.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $21.26 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 4.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 26.85% above currents $63.54 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 21 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Sunday, March 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho.