Provident Investment Management Decreased By $534,820 Its Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stake; Ballard Power Systems Inchares (BLDP) Sellers Decreased By 1.74% Their Shorts

Ballard Power Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:BLDP) had a decrease of 1.74% in short interest. BLDP’s SI was 6.41M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.74% from 6.52 million shares previously. With 957,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Ballard Power Systems Inchares (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s short sellers to cover BLDP’s short positions. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.58. About 1.87 million shares traded or 91.63% up from the average. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 37.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDP News: 01/05/2018 – Ballard Power Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 02/04/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Modules Used in Successful Yanmar Boat Test to Support Development of Safety Guidelines in Japan; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: New Designated Bike Share Parking Areas Come to Ballard; 27/03/2018 – March 28th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP); 08/05/2018 – Ballard to Participate at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 Seattle Minutes: Ballard Bridge Lane Closures March 7, and March 12-16

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) stake by 4.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 1.94%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 43,991 shares with $12.61 million value, down from 45,861 last quarter. Factset Resh Sys Inc now has $10.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $275.67. About 66,523 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – FACTSET EXPANDS DATA OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF DATA MARKETPLACE; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Spark Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 25,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 94,165 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 24,137 are held by First Republic Invest. Huntington Bancorp has 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 18,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth reported 1,694 shares stake. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 44,455 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management Rech holds 0.15% or 1,400 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 170,935 shares. Macquarie has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Logan Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Advsr Asset Management owns 4,006 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 2,558 shares to 51,888 valued at $24.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 20,540 shares and now owns 237,450 shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was raised too.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.02 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Factset Research (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Factset Research has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -9.57% below currents $275.67 stock price. Factset Research had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 17 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 27. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cells worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The Company’s power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications.

