Provident Investment Management Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust Has 1.55 Sentiment

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 5.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc analyzed 3,000 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)'s stock rose 6.22%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 52,552 shares with $9.71 million value, down from 55,552 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $122.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $191.49. About 2.07 million shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 17 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced their equity positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.05 million shares, down from 3.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $204.33’s average target is 6.71% above currents $191.49 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.66% or 21,462 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Punch And Assoc Investment, Minnesota-based fund reported 38,043 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 0.3% or 108,631 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.34% or 42,646 shares. 29,045 are held by Banque Pictet Cie. The California-based Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.95% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 5,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr holds 0.46% or 26,283 shares in its portfolio. 19,019 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability holds 4,438 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ltd Company owns 72,748 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) invested in 104,421 shares or 5.48% of the stock. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 0.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 13,023 shares traded. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $416.48 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,747 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 56,656 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A., a Florida-based fund reported 24,494 shares.