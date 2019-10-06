Provident Investment Management Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake as Share Price Rose; Cubic Asset Management Boosted Fedex (FDX) Position by $436,896; Stock Price Declined

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,297 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 3,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $158.00 million for 23.82 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Oppenheimer sees bumpier road for Ulta Beauty – Seeking Alpha" on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Should You Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty? – Motley Fool" published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com" on September 23, 2019.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $59.20 million activity. Shares for $58.89 million were bought by HEILBRONN CHARLES on Thursday, September 26.

