Provident Investment Management Cut Its First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Position; Community Financial (TCFC)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Community Financial Corp (TCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 17 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 14 sold and decreased their stakes in Community Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 1.53 million shares, down from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Community Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) stake by 48.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 94,500 shares as First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 98,500 shares with $2.37M value, down from 193,000 last quarter. First Finl Bancorp Oh now has $2.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 206,746 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 4,719 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c

More notable recent The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Community Financial’s (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 42%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate The Community Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TCFC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank of the Chesapeake Announces Executive Vice President Promotions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Help Support Our Local Communities With Community Bank of the Chesapeake’s 8th Annual Holiday Food and Toy Drive – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,030 activity.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation for 189,089 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 18,079 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 189,532 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 231,523 shares.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Community Bank of the Chesapeake, a state chartered bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $170.58 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 9,030 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 18,908 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management Limited Liability invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 12,775 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 16,685 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 190,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 1,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 13,550 shares. Pl Advisors Limited Liability Company has 171,364 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 1.68 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank invested in 9,268 shares.

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,519 shares to 18,599 valued at $32.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 86,526 shares and now owns 910,213 shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) was raised too.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Bank Completes Acquisition of Bannockburn Global Forex, LLC – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EXCLUSIVE: First Financial opens downtown branch/community space: PHOTOS – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 19, 2019.