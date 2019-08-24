Provident Investment Management Cut Its First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Position; ADT Inc. (ADT) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) stake by 48.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 94,500 shares as First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 98,500 shares with $2.37M value, down from 193,000 last quarter. First Finl Bancorp Oh now has $2.26B valuation. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 286,360 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA

Among 6 analysts covering ADT (NYSE:ADT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ADT has $12 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.71's average target is 111.09% above currents $4.6 stock price. ADT had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Outperform" rating on Thursday, August 8 by Imperial Capital. The stock has "Buy" rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 12 with "Buy". The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has "Neutral" rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13 to "Equal-Weight". Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADT in report on Monday, March 11 with "Buy" rating.

08/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13 New Target: $8.25 Downgrade

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. Shares for $11,891 were bought by olszewski richard e. 177 shares were bought by Ach J Wickliffe, worth $4,269 on Wednesday, April 10. On Monday, July 1 the insider Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498. $6,344 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Berta Vince. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 10.22 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 74,808 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Everence Capital Management holds 13,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 5.49M shares. Truepoint owns 14,294 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 186,828 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 98,028 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 15,703 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 10,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 1.43 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 259,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 671,827 shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.22 million for 10.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 1.03M shares traded. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has declined 27.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500.

ADT Inc. provides monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. It offers a set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily provides professional monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

More notable recent ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ADT – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of ADT Are Down 10% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Miller’s Hedge Fund Soars 46% — His Largest Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADT Inc. (ADT) CEO James DeVries on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.