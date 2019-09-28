Provident Investment Management Cut Holding in Visa (V) as Valuation Rose; Gagnon Securities Upped Its Stake in Quidel (QDEL) as Market Value Declined

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 23,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The institutional investor held 140,362 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 116,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 165,198 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 335,829 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.28M, down from 338,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,603 shares to 211,421 shares, valued at $25.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

