Provident Investment Management Cut Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake By $491,400; Federated Investors (FII) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,640 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 278,497 shares with $37.64 million value, down from 282,137 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $41.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Federated Investors Inc (FII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 96 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 101 sold and reduced their stock positions in Federated Investors Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 74.82 million shares, down from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Federated Investors Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 2 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 85 Increased: 66 New Position: 30.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78M for 12.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. for 247,158 shares. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc owns 134,611 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has 3.31% invested in the company for 170,501 shares. The Texas-based Hourglass Capital Llc has invested 2.23% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 313,837 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 140,000 shares. British Columbia Management holds 48,877 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 190,814 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,580 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 14,676 are held by Canandaigua Fincl Bank. Moreover, Professional Advisory has 3.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 116,501 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,569 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr reported 302,083 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19.87 million shares. City Holdings Co reported 0.63% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has 2.65M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) stated it has 157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.11% or 46,204 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

