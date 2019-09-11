Provident Investment Management Boosted Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Position by $1.44 Million; Baxter Bros Has Increased Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Holding by $430,491

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 11,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 205,818 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, up from 194,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $120.51. About 349,695 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $14.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1220.17. About 1.27M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Management Inc reported 0% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Hikari Power Limited accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.48% of the stock. M Kraus And stated it has 5,011 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assocs owns 4,000 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 1.06% or 3,374 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd holds 1,464 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 8,654 shares. Nadler Finance Grp reported 832 shares stake. Grand Jean Cap Management stated it has 7.06% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Tanaka Capital Mngmt owns 0.62% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 176 shares. Cohen Capital Management reported 320 shares. American Research Management holds 0.32% or 965 shares. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 318 shares. Grimes & Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,863 shares. 4,292 were accumulated by Mengis Cap.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,739 shares to 38,975 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Int’l Ltd F.