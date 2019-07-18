Provident Investment Management Boosted Air Lease (AL) Position; Concho Resources (CXO) Sentiment Is 1.16

Provident Investment Management Inc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc acquired 86,526 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 0.47%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 910,213 shares with $31.27 million value, up from 823,687 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 657,014 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices

Concho Resources Inc (CXO) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 213 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 183 sold and decreased stakes in Concho Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 188.43 million shares, down from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Concho Resources Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 52 Reduced: 131 Increased: 157 New Position: 56.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $39 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 31,474 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Selz Ltd Company has invested 7.84% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sageworth holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 766 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Toronto Dominion Bank has 35 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 9,659 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 8,616 are held by Citigroup Inc. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 932,861 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 3,296 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.29M shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 107,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 1.21 million shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Artisan LP has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Osterweis Capital Mgmt holds 757,918 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Vietnam Airlines – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 2,450 shares to 117,874 valued at $40.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 137,477 shares and now owns 11,857 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Concho Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:CXO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 889,997 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CXO’s profit will be $186.55M for 26.34 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. for 261,700 shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership owns 36,479 shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Llc has 2.51% invested in the company for 91,000 shares. The New York-based Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has invested 1.72% in the stock. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 141,843 shares.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.66 billion. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.