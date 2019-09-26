Provident Finl Svcs (PFS) Market Valuation Declined While Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $831,912; Permanens Capital LP Has Lowered Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $614,250

Permanens Capital Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 771,508 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 34,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The institutional investor held 5.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.50 million, down from 5.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 57,326 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 14/05/2018 – TREASURY METALS ACHIEVES KEY FEDERAL PERMITTING MILESTONE AND PROVIDES PFS UPDATE; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC PFG.L – FOLLOWING RIGHTS ISSUE GROUP’S CAPITAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY ARE BOTH STRONG; 29/05/2018 – Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 29/05/2018 – UK FinTech PFS Named a Winner in Grand Final of the European Business Awards 2017/2018; 23/05/2018 – Global Geoscience Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 of Rhyolite Ridge PFS Demonstrating a Clear Path Forward; 22/05/2018 – Provident Financial Resumed at Overweight by Barclays

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 50,309 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $143,940 activity. On Tuesday, July 30 Foley Ursuline F bought $95,214 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 4,000 shares.

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PFS’s profit will be $30.54 million for 13.44 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PFS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.91 million shares or 1.42% less from 41.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street stated it has 1.82 million shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 17,132 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 40,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 76,343 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 19,638 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 40,760 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 397,997 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 15,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc invested in 213,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa owns 1,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 11,592 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated accumulated 144,500 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Ltd has 15,578 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd stated it has 8,266 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Amer Group Inc reported 32,481 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 8,492 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 1,377 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eastern Bankshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 4,202 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 14 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 38,285 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 10,298 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 204,176 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,375 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt accumulated 4,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Viking Glob Invsts LP has invested 1.43% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 39.11 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj, worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.