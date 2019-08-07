Provident Financial Services (PFS) to pay $0.23 on Aug 30, 2019; Nordstrom Has 0.87 Sentiment

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS) is expected to pay $0.23 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:PFS) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Provident Financial Services Inc’s current price of $23.64 translates into 0.97% yield. Provident Financial Services Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 196,107 shares traded or 11.40% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-C Ratings; 20/03/2018 – top 4 — #1 Leapfrogging rivals, Roche’s Tecentriq plus chemo nabs PFS endpoint in frontline lung cancer segment; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 23/05/2018 – Global Geoscience Announces Successful Completion of Phase 1 of Rhyolite Ridge PFS Demonstrating a Clear Path Forward; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – MANAGEMENT HEAVILY FOCUSED ON CONTINUING CONSTRUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH REGULATOR, INCLUDING IN RESPECT OF FCA’S WIDER REVIEW OF HOME CREDIT MARKET; 15/05/2018 – REG-Base Resources Limited: Appointment of Mineral Technologies & Lycopodium for PFS; 26/03/2018 – Provident Financial Faces Shareholder Claim Over Disclosure Failure -Times of London; 14/03/2018 SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY NET INCOME OF PHP6.9 BILLION, 16% HIGHER; 15/05/2018 – MANDATE: Provident Financial GBP 5Y Bond Roadshow From May 17; 15/05/2018 – PFS Launches Spain’s First Google Pay Prepaid Solution with Correos

Nordstrom Inc (JWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 178 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 204 sold and decreased holdings in Nordstrom Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 91.49 million shares, down from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nordstrom Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 150 Increased: 128 New Position: 50.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 2.34 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.73M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 145,650 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, West Coast Financial Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 132,004 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 146,244 shares.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 9.91 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,347 activity. Shares for $13,118 were bought by Dunigan James P on Wednesday, May 8. Shares for $95,214 were bought by Foley Ursuline F.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

