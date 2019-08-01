Provident Financial Services (PFS) to pay $0.23 on Aug 30, 2019; 6 Analysts Bullish Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS) is expected to pay $0.23 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:PFS) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Provident Financial Services Inc’s current price of $24.18 translates into 0.95% yield. Provident Financial Services Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 351,232 shares traded or 98.07% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 14/03/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW 5% TO 117 BILLION PESOS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 27/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.30%; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – “MONEYBARN CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FCA IN RESPECT OF ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO AFFORDABILITY, FORBEARANCE AND TERMINATION OPTIONS”; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON AN ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018, AFTER ASSUMING RECEIPT OF £300M NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, WAS 29.8%; 29/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – ON MAY 24, BOARD INCREASED ITS SIZE FROM 9 TO 10 MEMBERS AND ELECTED JAMES P. DUNIGAN TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Provident Financial Faces Shareholder Claim Over Disclosure Failure -Times of London; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250M Bond Issue; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-C Ratings; 28/03/2018 – Nevsun Advances Timok Upper Zone Copper-Gold Project with Release of Robust PFS

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $24500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 4. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $402 target. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. See Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: $275.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $231.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $198.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $245.0000 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $280 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $236 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $300 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Hold Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $250 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt holds 33 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.2% or 270,959 shares. Holderness Invests invested in 0.13% or 1,130 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 26,257 shares. 645 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested in 800 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Company holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,108 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 31,958 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2,801 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc World Markets Inc has 11,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Mngmt L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Alps Advisors holds 1,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. Shares for $20.57 million were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Wednesday, January 30.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.87 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25,133 activity. Dunigan James P also bought $12,015 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) on Thursday, June 6.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 12.46 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 636,708 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 9,430 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 28,182 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 94,483 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 646,991 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company owns 158,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,300 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L L P Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Raymond James Assoc has 11,711 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 1,909 shares. Brinker Cap owns 20,596 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

