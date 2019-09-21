Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services Inc. 25 4.72 N/A 1.86 12.97 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.97 N/A 0.75 11.32

Table 1 highlights Provident Financial Services Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Riverview Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Provident Financial Services Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Provident Financial Services Inc. is currently more expensive than Riverview Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial Services Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Provident Financial Services Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Riverview Bancorp Inc. is $8, which is potential 5.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Provident Financial Services Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 64%. About 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76%

For the past year Provident Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Services Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.