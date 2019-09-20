Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

We will be comparing the differences between Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services Inc. 25 4.72 N/A 1.86 12.97 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 30 3.44 N/A 2.00 16.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Services Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Provident Financial Services Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Provident Financial Services Inc. and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s 1.05 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.7% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares and 70.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 2.21% 5.87% 9.99% 17.52% -19.21% 21.62%

For the past year Provident Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Provident Financial Services Inc.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.