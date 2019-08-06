Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Comparing side by side

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services Inc. 26 4.43 N/A 1.86 12.97 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.96 N/A 0.75 11.32

Demonstrates Provident Financial Services Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Riverview Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Services Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Provident Financial Services Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Provident Financial Services Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial Services Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. Competitively, Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.7% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares and 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares. 2.1% are Provident Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76%

For the past year Provident Financial Services Inc. was less bullish than Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Provident Financial Services Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.