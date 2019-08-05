Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Provident Financial Services Inc. has 67.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Provident Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 1.20% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Provident Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services Inc. N/A 26 12.97 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Provident Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Provident Financial Services Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Provident Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

The potential upside of the rivals is -0.83%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Provident Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.58. In other hand, Provident Financial Services Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.