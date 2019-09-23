Provident Financial PLC (LON:PFG) Had Its PT Decreased by 12.09% at Canaccord Genuity to GBX 378.00; Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Greggs PLC (LON:GRG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Greggs PLC has GBX 2300 highest and GBX 1780 lowest target. GBX 2026.67’s average target is 0.23% above currents GBX 2022 stock price. Greggs PLC had 10 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained Greggs plc (LON:GRG) on Friday, May 17 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by UBS. Peel Hunt maintained Greggs plc (LON:GRG) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21. UBS maintained Greggs plc (LON:GRG) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Neutral” rating. See Greggs plc (LON:GRG) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1880.00 New Target: GBX 2300.00 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1880.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1780.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1725.00 New Target: GBX 1880.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1500.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

In analysts note revealed to clients by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, 23 September, Provident Financial PLC (LON:PFG) had its price target cut to GBX 378.00. The firm presently has “Sell” rating on the stock.

Analysts await Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $3.62M for 72.69 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold Provident Financial plc shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,691 are held by Shelton Cap. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 136,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company invested in 472,964 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). 150,319 were accumulated by Cap Fund Management Sa. Iowa National Bank invested in 2.41% or 93,677 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 456,497 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.14% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Mairs & Power owns 2.02% invested in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) for 2.90 million shares. Victory Cap has 0.03% invested in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) for 297,437 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited has invested 0.01% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Management owns 7,306 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Group Ltd Com has 0% invested in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Arcadia Invest Mi has invested 0.04% in Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG). Korea Invest owns 145,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Provident Financial PLC (LON:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Provident Financial PLC has GBX 510 highest and GBX 378 lowest target. GBX 444’s average target is 6.78% above currents GBX 415.8 stock price. Provident Financial PLC had 20 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, September 23 report. Shore Capital maintained the shares of PFG in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Hold” rating.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Poland. The company has market cap of 1.05 billion GBP. The firm offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans, and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. It has a 18 P/E ratio. It serves 2.4 million clients through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

The stock increased 0.90% or GBX 18 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2022. About 27,535 shares traded. Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.05 billion GBP. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks and snacks, pasties and bakes, breakfast products, sweets, and snacks, as well as pasta, salads, and soups. It has a 27.18 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its shops and franchised operations.

