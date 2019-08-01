Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) to pay $0.14 on Sep 10, 2019; Ak Steel Holding Has 0.99 Sentiment

Provident Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PROV) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:PROV) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Provident Financial Holdings Inc’s current price of $20.77 translates into 0.67% yield. Provident Financial Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 4,830 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PROV News: 22/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – WILL PAY FOR BONDS ACCEPTED BY IT FOR PURCHASE PURSUANT TO OFFER CASH PURCHASE PRICE EQUAL TO 108 PCT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF BONDS; 26/04/2018 – Provident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – PROCESS TO RECRUIT NEW CHAIRMAN AND ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS WELL UNDERWAY; 24/04/2018 – Provident Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 12 Days; 10/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Exits Position in Provident; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON AN ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018, AFTER ASSUMING RECEIPT OF £300M NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE, WAS 29.8%; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial on Track to Meet 2018 Expectations; 26/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Vanquis Bank Delivered 1Q Profits Ahead of Plan; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250M Bond Issue

Ak Steel Holding Corp (AKS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 82 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 83 decreased and sold stock positions in Ak Steel Holding Corp.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $892.21 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 5.47 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 15.25 million shares traded or 82.86% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to clients and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company has market cap of $157.08 million. It operates through two divisions: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. It has a 35.81 P/E ratio. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans.

