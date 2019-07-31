Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.83 N/A 0.65 31.72 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.55 N/A 0.86 3.68

Table 1 demonstrates Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Carver Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.4% Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.5% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.49 beta. In other hand, Carver Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Carver Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 14.8%. Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.03% of Carver Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 3.45% 3.65% 7.25% 18.85% 12.37% 33.61% Carver Bancorp Inc. -7.85% -8.3% -18.3% -24.16% 18.73% 6.38%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.