Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) At $20.30 Forms Top; Stone Run Capital Cut By $306,000 Its Ansys (ANSS) Position

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 4.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc analyzed 1,500 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)'s stock rose 5.51%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 29,650 shares with $6.07 million value, down from 31,150 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.8. About 26,532 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) formed multiple top with $21.72 target or 7.00% above today's $20.30 share price. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) has $151.86 million valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 185 shares traded. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 3.94 million shares or 9.39% more from 3.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 862 are held by Meeder Asset. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 53,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) for 21,869 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 10,097 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 287,699 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested in 0.01% or 333,671 shares. State Street accumulated 72,614 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 258 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 61 shares. 128,055 were reported by Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc invested in 153,841 shares.

Analysts await Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 45.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PROV’s profit will be $2.62 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Leavell Investment reported 4,627 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 8,000 shares. Blackrock holds 6.97M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Federated Pa reported 647,941 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Telemus Cap Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 20,453 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Maryland-based Brown Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.52% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 255 shares stake. Capital holds 2.64% or 301,125 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. North Point Managers Oh stated it has 4.52% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 5.39% above currents $218.8 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Wedbush. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Needham. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.