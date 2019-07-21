Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) Comparing side by side

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EFBI) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.94 N/A 0.65 31.72 Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 4.33 N/A 0.23 68.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.4% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.9% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.73% are Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 3.45% 3.65% 7.25% 18.85% 12.37% 33.61% Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.38% -1.56% 8.17% -1.19% 1.16% 3.82%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.