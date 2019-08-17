Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Contrasting side by side

Both Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 3.05 N/A 0.65 31.81 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.39 N/A 2.44 15.45

Table 1 demonstrates Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Columbia Banking System Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s potential upside is 13.24% and its average price target is $39.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 92.6% respectively. 6.6% are Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.