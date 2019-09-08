Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Contrasting side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.91 N/A 0.65 31.81 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.25 N/A 0.68 20.12

Table 1 highlights Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. In other hand, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 76.5%. Insiders held 6.6% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95%

For the past year Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.