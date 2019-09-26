Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), both competing one another are Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. 25 5.98 N/A 1.04 26.69 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 56 0.00 N/A 4.71 12.41

Demonstrates Provident Bancorp Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Provident Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0.00% 15.1% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Provident Bancorp Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 0 2.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank on the other hand boasts of a $77 consensus price target and a 34.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank are owned by institutional investors. Provident Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 54.91%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54% The Toronto-Dominion Bank -0.92% -0.27% 3.16% 4.21% -0.92% 17.54%

For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats on 6 of the 10 factors Provident Bancorp Inc.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services to personal and small business customers through a network of branches and automated banking machines; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to medium and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. It also provides capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. The company offers its products and services under the TD Canada Trust and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It offers personal and small business banking products and services to approximately 15 million customers through a network of 1,156 branches and 3,169 automated banking machines; and retail banking products and services to approximately 9 million customers through a network of 1,278 stores. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.