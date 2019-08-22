Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Both Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. 25 6.25 N/A 1.04 26.69 Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 60 3.75 N/A 5.16 12.72

Demonstrates Provident Bancorp Inc. and Nicolet Bankshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Provident Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1% Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 54.91% are Provident Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54% Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.95% 3.86% 7.72% 19.47% 17.23% 34.65%

For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nicolet Bankshares Inc. beats Provident Bancorp Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.