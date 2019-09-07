Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) compete with each other in the Money Center Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. 25 5.90 N/A 1.04 26.69 ICICI Bank Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.28 43.45

In table 1 we can see Provident Bancorp Inc. and ICICI Bank Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ICICI Bank Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Provident Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Provident Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ICICI Bank Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1% ICICI Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.84 beta means Provident Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. ICICI Bank Limited’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provident Bancorp Inc. and ICICI Bank Limited are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held 54.91% of Provident Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 62.4% of ICICI Bank Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54% ICICI Bank Limited 4.18% -3.33% 7.11% 15.3% 38.59% 18.66%

For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than ICICI Bank Limited.

Summary

Provident Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ICICI Bank Limited.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a network of 4,850 branches and 13,882 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.