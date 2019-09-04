Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) and United Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. 25 6.07 N/A 1.04 26.69 United Bancshares Inc. 22 1.58 N/A 2.52 8.70

Table 1 highlights Provident Bancorp Inc. and United Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Provident Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 1% United Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provident Bancorp Inc. and United Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 19.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 54.91% of Provident Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54% United Bancshares Inc. 4.19% 8.53% -5.97% 6.51% -1.17% 9.34%

For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Provident Bancorp Inc. beats United Bancshares Inc.