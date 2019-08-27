Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Provident Bancorp Inc. has 22% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Provident Bancorp Inc. has 54.91% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|7.50%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|11.92%
|1.18%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|25
|26.69
|Industry Average
|3.65B
|13.45B
|14.06
Provident Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.45
|1.91
|2.47
The peers have a potential upside of 40.30%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Provident Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provident Bancorp Inc.
|0.51%
|2.29%
|14.87%
|21.97%
|2.79%
|27.54%
|Industry Average
|1.72%
|3.31%
|5.06%
|8.56%
|16.38%
|17.37%
For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.84 shows that Provident Bancorp Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Provident Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.
Dividends
Provident Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
