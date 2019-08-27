Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Provident Bancorp Inc. has 22% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Provident Bancorp Inc. has 54.91% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.50% 1.00% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. N/A 25 26.69 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Provident Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Provident Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Provident Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.45 1.91 2.47

The peers have a potential upside of 40.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Provident Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provident Bancorp Inc. 0.51% 2.29% 14.87% 21.97% 2.79% 27.54% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Provident Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Provident Bancorp Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Provident Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.