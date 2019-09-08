Providence Svc (PRSC) Shares Declined While Cadence Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Highlander Capital Management Has Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $432,400; Stock Price Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 48,287 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 34,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 67,301 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE SAYS EMPLOYEES CAN RELOCATE; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Rev $406.9M; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q EPS 29c; 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 02/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.2% or 140,153 shares. C Ww Wide Gru A S holds 97,986 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Btim owns 5,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Co stated it has 3.74% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1,018 shares. 4,409 were reported by Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd. Gateway Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 59,266 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc accumulated 0.19% or 21,589 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 109,200 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% or 313 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.41% or 29,000 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1.17 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PRSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 12.69 million shares or 4.14% more from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank Trust stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 315 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 7,494 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank Division has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). State Bank Of America Corp De reported 11,631 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 104,184 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Companies Inc has 447,998 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 6,224 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 56,904 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 94 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 124,505 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 931 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,102 shares. Cardinal Cap Limited Liability Corp Ct holds 0.37% or 168,977 shares.