Providence Svc (PRSC) Holder Brown Advisory Cut Position; Sp Plus (SP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 9,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 473,886 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.17 million, down from 483,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 15,359 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE SAYS EMPLOYEES CAN RELOCATE; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 04/04/2018 – NKF Kicks Off 2018 Kidney Walks as LogistiCare National Team Marks Fourth Year; 06/04/2018 – OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires the Providence Insurance Group, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Rev $406.9M; 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 305,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 28,699 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, down from 334,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 25,019 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP)

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38 million for 13.85 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 22.05 million shares or 1.48% less from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.39% or 10,530 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intrepid Capital has 200,093 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 257,988 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 13,471 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 9,214 shares. 6,481 were reported by Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company. Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Ltd Co reported 22,200 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) or 189,414 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). 16,754 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt. Invesco has 58,105 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 66,888 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $73.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 19,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).