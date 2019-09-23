Providence Service (PRSC) Valuation Declined While Matarin Capital Management Raised Its Position; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holder Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.72 Million as Stock Price Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Service Corp (PRSC) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 13,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 137,162 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, up from 123,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Service Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 114,003 shares traded or 65.23% up from the average. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Rev $406.9M; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 30/05/2018 – Providence Service Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M; 04/04/2018 – NKF Kicks Off 2018 Kidney Walks as LogistiCare National Team Marks Fourth Year; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – BILL SEVERANCE WILL MOVE FROM HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO INTERIM CFO

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.90 million shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 4,487 shares. American Century has 0.03% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Voya Inv Ltd invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Thb Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 6,581 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 54,442 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 44,635 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 8,538 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Parkside Bancshares stated it has 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 9,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 18,423 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Lc Ct invested in 0.51% or 274,578 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Systematic Mgmt LP reported 12,360 shares stake.

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogistiCare completes acquisition of Circulation Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Providence Service’s (NASDAQ:PRSC) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$65.21, Is The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 25,044 shares to 272,368 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,388 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ATI completes sale of oil and gas rights in New Mexico – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATI STAL Joint Venture Commissions New Line – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Timothy Harris to Join ATI as Chief Digital and Information Officer – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ATI to maintain current production schedules for Boeing – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.40 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.