Providence Service (PRSC) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Price Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Its Stake

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 760,995 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Providence Service Corp (PRSC) by 51.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 16,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 15,724 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 32,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Providence Service Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $703.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 30,403 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 06/04/2018 – OneDigital Health and Benefits Acquires the Providence Insurance Group, Inc; 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s (YPF) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit against YPF in Passaic River cleanup OK to go to trial, judge says – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi LP holds 0.17% or 451,974 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 631 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 57,017 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs invested in 0% or 443 shares. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt reported 0.22% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 326,600 are owned by Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership. Lmr Partners Llp reported 497,243 shares stake. Canyon Cap Ltd Llc owns 682,475 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Fmr Limited holds 899,682 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 218,643 shares. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 58,700 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 79,319 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 1.73M shares.

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$65.21, Is The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogistiCare Announces CEO Transition Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 08, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Providence Service Corporation Completes Sale of Mission Providence Joint Venture to Konekt – GlobeNewswire” on September 29, 2017. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Providence Service Corp (PRSC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Providence Service’s (NASDAQ:PRSC) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.