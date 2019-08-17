Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

We will be comparing the differences between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 28.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 45.3% respectively. Insiders held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.